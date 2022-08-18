Hopkins psychic pleads guilty to scamming over $100K from clients

"Psychic Cynthia" was originally charged last year with two felony counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and two counts of theft by swindle.

HOPKINS, Minn.

Police say a Hopkins woman, known as "Psychic Cynthia," has pleaded guilty to swindling over $100,000 from people -- by promising to lift their curses.

Cynthia Evans pleaded "guilty to two counts of felony theft by swindle," according to the Hopkins Police Facebook page.

Evans was originally charged last year with two felony counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and two counts of theft by swindle.

Evans was accused of swindling from two clients, promising to their lift curses as a self-proclaimed psychic and spiritual adviser.

Police say medical records revealed both victims were diagnosed with mental health disorders.

In the first criminal complaint from 2021, the victim, a 30-year-old man, says Evans told him she worked with energies and could help him achieve his relationship and employment goals.

He says Evans told him he'd been cursed at conception, and would need to buy a candle for each year he was born at $100 each to break the curse —candles he paid her for but never received.

The complaint says she also had the man buy a $14,000 Rolex watch to give to her to help end the curse.

She even had him open a $10,000 line of credit, which she claimed she needed for ongoing "spiritual work."

Last year's criminal complaint says the money was taken from the victim's mother's retirement account.

In the Facebook post, Hopkins Police said the two-year investigation into "Psychic Cynthia" involved "hundreds of case documents, dozens of police reports, and endless follow up."

