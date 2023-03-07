Hot Wheels Monster Trucks rally rolling into Target Center

MINNEAPOLIS — Start your engines! The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks are coming to Minneapolis this fall.
The show promises to be a lights-out experience for fans of all ages - literally!
The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party will take place in the dark inside Target Center on Saturday, Nov. 18 during two shows, one at 12:30 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m.
Hot Wheels trucks Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Boneshaker, Bigfoot and more are heading will tear it up downtown, and each show will feature a dance party, laser light shows, toy giveaways and even a special appearance from the MEGASAURUS robot.
Before the main show, the Crash Zone pre-show party will begin two and a half hours ahead of each performance. Families can head down to the floor to see the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks up close.
Tickets for the Minneapolis show go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m.
