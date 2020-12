The family exited the home safely but their pets did not survive.

A family in Maple Grove was displaced after their house caught on fire early Saturday morning.

According to the Maple Grove Fire Department, the family was able to get out safely, but their pets did not make it.

Tonight's house fire went to 3+ alarms, with assist from Rogers, Plymouth, Osseo, Brooklyn Park, and LSU from St Louis Park. Family displaced. Parents & kids safe, but unfortunately lost family pets. Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/gQ80E2IM0q — Maple Grove Fire Rescue (@grove_fire) December 26, 2020

Fire departments from several surrounding cities helped assist the scene and no firefighters were hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.