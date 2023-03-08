Newlyweds lose home after boat fire on Mississippi River

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — A boat fire on Thursday left a newlywed couple scrambling to rebuild their lives.
The Inver Grove Heights Fire Department responded to a call of a boat on fire shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
When crews arrived, they located a 50-foot boat that was "heavily engulfed in fire," according to a release from the agency.
Then, a second boat caught fire.
As crews worked to combat the flames, one firefighter fell into the river but was quickly pulled out, according to the statement.
No injuries were reported at the scene and the fire was marked out at 9:22 p.m.
According to a GoFundMe, one of the burned boats belonged to a newlywed couple.
"Their home was destroyed in a fire. They found out just a few days after their wedding that their houseboat and all of their belongings got caught in an explosion," reads the page.
The page has set a $50,000 goal, of which over $2,300 has been raised as of Wednesday evening.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the fire department.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.