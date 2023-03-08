Newlyweds lose home after boat fire on Mississippi River

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the fire department.

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — A boat fire on Thursday left a newlywed couple scrambling to rebuild their lives.

The Inver Grove Heights Fire Department responded to a call of a boat on fire shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

When crews arrived, they located a 50-foot boat that was "heavily engulfed in fire," according to a release from the agency.

Then, a second boat caught fire.

As crews worked to combat the flames, one firefighter fell into the river but was quickly pulled out, according to the statement.

No injuries were reported at the scene and the fire was marked out at 9:22 p.m.

According to a GoFundMe, one of the burned boats belonged to a newlywed couple.

"Their home was destroyed in a fire. They found out just a few days after their wedding that their houseboat and all of their belongings got caught in an explosion," reads the page.

The page has set a $50,000 goal, of which over $2,300 has been raised as of Wednesday evening.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the fire department.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+