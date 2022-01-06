Sheriff: Human remains found in burned vehicle at southeastern MN state park

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said it does not yet know the identity of the victim, and the investigation remains active.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. — Police say human remains were found in a burned vehicle parked at a southeastern Minnesota state park Wednesday.

According to the Houston County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Beaver Creek Valley State Park around 7:23 a.m. to reports of a burned vehicle and possible human remains inside. When officers arrived, they found the vehicle was "completely destroyed," and confirmed human remains were present.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said it does not yet know the identity of the victim, and the investigation remains active.

The sheriff's office added that they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public, and that they believe it was an isolated incident.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office and the Southeastern Minnesota Medical Examiner's Office are assisting with the case.

