'It was challenging' | How crews kept Blaine grass fire at bay

BLAINE, Minnesota — The cause of a grass fire is under investigation after it tore through more than 80 acres of public land in Blaine.

The fire came dangerously close to homes on Saturday.

"With the amount of wind that was out here yesterday too, it was just crazy that they could even control it at all," said Taylor Hall of Blaine.

Hall and his three-year-old son, Sawyer, stopped by an affected area near Victory Links Golf Course on Sunday afternoon after golfing.

"Way bigger than I ever thought," Hall said.

The Spring Lake-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department responded to a report of a grass fire on the 104 block of Vermillion Circle NE in Blaine just before 11 a.m. on Saturday.

On the way over, SBMFD Battalion Chief Corey Vandeville said they were contacted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources asking if they needed support, which they accepted.

By the time the first engine arrived on the scene, approximately 20 acres were on fire in the Sanctuary area.

Vandeville said it was a challenge fighting a fire with a lot of wetlands.

"That in itself was the challenge... is the wetland. We've got two of our rigs, the one standing behind me became stuck because it was only allowing tracked vehicles to operate in the Sanctuary area," Vandeville said.

Crews that were walking, putting out hot spots, were sinking up to their knees.

"Fortunately, the DNR showed up with multiple tracked vehicles that could ride on top of that low-lying ground and stay on top of it and not get stuck. So they're able to get to places faster and they carry a lot of water," Vandeville explained.

Meanwhile, structural firefighters and mutual aid partners stood on the perimeters in three different divisions to fight the fire as it neared homes.

"The winds were switching directions on us," Vandeville said. "So we were chasing it back and forth on all three sides."

Because firefighters had a significant disadvantage on the ground, the DNR called in for aerial support from around the state including four fixed wing Air Boss airplanes and one helicopter.

Crews contained the fire within about five hours. While 84 acres burned, no homes were damaged.

"I couldn't believe how big of an area it was. I didn't even realize there was that much area out here," said Darlene Huelsnitz, who lives on Sanctuary Drive.

The fire came right up to her home's backyard fence.

Huelsnitz was up north for the day when it happened.

"I was really glad that I didn't know about it until it was all gone. Saved me a lot of anguish, I'm sure," she said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. SBMFD Battalion Chief Anthony Scavo estimates it cost upwards of $150,000 to fight the fire.

"As you can imagine, this is a complex, large case so it is still under investigation," Scavo said.

SBMFD is reminding people to pay attention to fire danger warnings.

"We had high winds predicted for Saturday and very dry conditions. We just hope that people take that into account if they're going to have a rec fire, if they're going to be outside with any type of fire situation," Vandeville said.

Scavo added, "We really have to stay diligent until things are really greened up, the leaves are out... because it does dry out really quickly."

SBMFD received support from the following agencies: Centennial, Ham Lake, Andover, Fridley and Coon Rapids, along with Blaine PD, Allina EMS, Anoka County Emergency Communications, Minnesota DNR and the Blaine Emergency Management Team. Approximately 30 firefighters and 18 support personnel worked together to extinguish the grass fire.

