How do you navigate political talk with coworkers?

A Minnesota expert gave some tips for talking politics -- or avoiding it -- at work.

MINNEAPOLIS — Political conversations are important, but experts in the Twin Cities said those conversations aren't always safe at work.

According to global staffing firm Robert Half, 22% of Twin Cities workers said it’s not appropriate to discuss politics with colleagues, while 10% feel it’s OK. Most respondents -- 68% -- said it depends on the situation.

Elizabeth Hang, division director of Robert Half in the Twin Cities, spoke to KARE 11 about the firm's conclusions on political talk at work.

“Some political talk is inevitable, but workers need to be extra sensitive to and respectful of others’ perspectives,” said Hang. “Even with the best intentions, miscommunication can occur and lead to unnecessary conflict.”

Robert Half has four tips for navigating political talk with coworkers: