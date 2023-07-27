How fans and tournament directors are beating the heat at the 3M Open

Fans are coming up with unique ways to stay cool at this year's 3M Open.

BLAINE, Minn. — The only thing hotter than the action on the golf course at the 3M Open was the heat itself.

“So very, very hot,” golf fan Elana Thompson says.

The heat was the talk of the course on Thursday.

Tournament directors say the heat was a big concern heading into the tournament this year.

“We had a lot of conversations about it,” tournament director Mike Welch says. “We are taking every precaution possible, with misting stations, and additional water distribution points. We have upped all of our EMT. We’re still having a ton of fun out here though.”

Welch says he’s also limiting the number of volunteers on the golf course Thursday to protect as many volunteers as they can.

“We have reduced some of our volunteer count, especially those who are not protected by shade. We went down from like four to two in those areas,” Welch explains.

Tournament medical director Dr. Joey Duren says they also added extra staff at the medical tent in case they see extra heat-related emergencies.

“Today is the hottest day I can remember in the four years I have been working at the tournament,” Duren explains.

As of 4:00 pm Thursday afternoon, Dr. Duren says they haven’t treated any heat-related emergencies, but they did see a few cases on Wednesday.

“We had a couple of transports to the hospital, and we had about a dozen contacts. Not all of them were heat-related, but the vast majority were heat-related,” Dr. Duren says.

Meanwhile, tournament directors say fans are doing their part.

The shaded areas of the golf course were packed with fans Thursday afternoon.

Several fans brought their own shade with umbrellas and large hats to shield them from the sun.

Tournament directors say fans are also taking advantage of the air-conditioned buildings on the course.

“I commend fans for being smart. They’re finding shade. They’re hydrating. We’re seeing a lot more water and juices being purchased than alcoholic beverages. I think you’re going to maybe see that change as the weekend comes and temperatures go down, but for now, people are drinking a lot of water and staying safe,” Welch says.

The 3M Open is being held at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.