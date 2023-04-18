Need more time to file your taxes? Here's what to do

Tax Day is officially here, but if you need more time to file your federal or Minnesota taxes, there are a few steps you should take.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — This year, taxes are due on Tuesday, April 18.

It's important to pay what you owe on Tax Day, but if you need more time to file your 2022 Minnesota income taxes or federal taxes, there are a few steps you'll need to take.

Minnesota

Like the rest of the country, Minnesotans have to pay their 2022 taxes by April 18, 2023.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue has to receive your return electronically or have it delivered or postmarked by that date.

Taxpayers automatically have until Oct. 16, 2023 to file their taxes before they're charged a late filing penalty. However, if you owe tax, you must pay by April 18, even if you file your return later.

After April 18, the department will charge penalties and interest on any unpaid balance.

The MN Dept. of Revenue says you should pay as much as you can by April 18, and if you don't know the total amount of taxes you owe, estimate the amount and pay that number.

Minnesotans can make payments through their bank accounts, Automated Clearing House (ACH) credit, check or money order, credit or debit card, cash, or bank wire.

For any remaining balance, the Dept. of Revenue recommends contacting the agency to set up a payment agreement.

Through Monday, the department said it's received more than 2.4 million tax returns and sent out nearly 1.4 million refunds.

Federal tax returns

Taxpayers who need more time to file their federal returns will need to apply for an extension.

Like with state taxes, a filing extension doesn't extend the amount of time you have to pay federal taxes. Taxpayers should still estimate and pay how much they owe by the April 18 deadline to avoid possible penalties.

Extension requests need to be filed no later than April 18.

To file for an extension request, use the IRS' online Free File tool.

Filing out the form gives taxpayers until Oct. 15, 2023 to file a return. This year, Oct. 15 falls on a Sunday, which will delay the due date to the following business day, Monday, Oct. 16.

If you owe taxes, didn’t file on time and didn’t request an extension, the IRS could impose three different kinds of penalties: failure to file, failure to pay and a combined penalty for taxpayers who don’t file and didn’t pay on time.

