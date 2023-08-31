Three tips for saving on school supplies

Your Facebook 'Buy Nothing' group isn't the only place you can find free stuff.

MINNEAPOLIS — School supply lists can get long...and expensive! Here are three tips for cutting down on costs.

1. It's worth checking out your local Buy Nothing Project group.

If you haven't heard of it yet, it's a group on Facebook that only people in your neighborhood can join. You can post things you'd like to get rid of or ask for something you might need.

2. While you're on Facebook, check out Marketplace. You can find new or gently used supplies for a fraction of retail prices.

3. Don't rule out the Dollar Store. They usually have a school supply section with name-brand and off-brand supplies.

