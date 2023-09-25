When will the Starlink 'satellite train' be visible in Minnesota?

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launched 21 new satellites from California into low-Earth orbit early Monday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — While Minnesota's night sky is famous for stunning displays of the Northern Lights, if you look in the right place at the right time, you could catch a celestial spectacle of the manmade variety.

We're talking about Starlink, a series of thousands of satellites shot into the sky by Space X that orbit close to Earth and deliver broadband internet across the globe.

The latest launch took place early Monday morning when the Falcon 9 rocket sent 21 satellites into space from California.

The "satellite train," a grouping of satellites lined up like, you guessed it, a series of train cars, can be seen with the naked eye when they're closer to Earth under a series of opportune viewing conditions and clear skies.

Deployment of 21 @Starlink satellites confirmed — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 25, 2023

So when will the satellite train be visible again in Minnesota? Depends on where you live.

According to Starlink's calculations, there are no timings with "good" visibility in Minneapolis over the next five days.

However, on Friday, Sept. 29, "average" conditions could make the satellites visible for about five minutes starting around 6:03 a.m. The next chance to see the newest Starlink satellites is Monday night around 7:34 p.m., but conditions will be poor in the Minneapolis area.

But if you live near Duluth, Starlink says the new satellites will be visible under good conditions around 8:07 p.m. for about four minutes Monday night. Look from west to northeast.

Watch more WeatherMinds:

Watch the latest deep-dives and explainers on weather and science in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+