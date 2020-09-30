How will the 2020 election affect the economy?

Here's what one Minnesota expert had to say on the elections, your wallet and your retirement.

MINNETONKA, Minn. — There's a lot on people's minds as we get closer to the 2020 presidential election. One big thing: money.

Elijah Kovar from Great Waters Financial joined KARE 11 News at 4 to talk about how past elections have impacted the economy -- and how to protect your financial future.

What do we need to know about presidential elections and our economy?

Kovar said we can't predict what will happen, but we can look back at history to gauge stock market performance in an election year. The stock market ebbs and flows with a four-year election cycle. Historically, market performance is worse in the first half of a president’s term as compared to the second half.

Kovar said some believe party affiliation matters when it comes to stock market performance. While history shows stocks have performed slightly better under Democratic administrations, performance hasn’t varied much when either party is in the White House.

Elections are something we keep an eye on, but they are not something that should be driving investment decisions, Kovar said. You should have a comprehensive plan in place to get you to -- and through -- retirement.

How does election night uncertainty play into our investing?

Kovar said emotions are the driving force behind a lot of investors’ decisions.

"Oftentimes, I see people get fearful when the stock market takes a dive and they pull out of their investments," he said. "Then, when the market starts rising, they want to buy in."

Kovar said emotions can have us buying high and selling low, which are both big mistakes.

"These mistakes can be costly to your financial future," he said. "If you are feeling uncertain or fearful, consider working with a financial professional who can help take some of the emotion out of your financial decision making."

Am I prepared for turbulence on Wall Street?

According to Kovar, you should ask yourself these questions.