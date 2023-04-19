Hudson PD: Body recovered in St. Croix River

HUDSON, Wis. — The St. Croix County Sheriff's Department and Washington County Sheriff's Department recovered a body in the St. Croix River.
Hudson police received a call around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday about a possible body in the river.
Authorities say a medical examiner will identify the body and then the family will be notified.
No further information is being released.
