Hudson PD: Body recovered in St. Croix River

Hudson police got a call around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday about a possible body in the river.
HUDSON, Wis. — The St. Croix County Sheriff's Department and Washington County Sheriff's Department recovered a body in the St. Croix River.

Hudson police received a call around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday about a possible body in the river.

Authorities say a medical examiner will identify the body and then the family will be notified.

No further information is being released.

