HFD: Hugo garage fire was likely caused by fireworks

Fire officials were able to extinguish the garage fire before it spread to the rest of the house.

HUGO, Minnesota — Officials say that the garage fire that happened Saturday night in Hugo was likely caused by fireworks.

The Hugo Fire Department extinguished the attached garage fire before it extended to the rest of the house, according to the department.

“A fire such as this one can quickly ruin your weekend. Ensure fireworks are fully extinguished prior to disposal. Do not attempt to re-ignite ‘duds,’” Hugo Fire and Rescue said on Sunday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office also reminded people on Facebook to follow all safety precautions to stay safe during the Fourth of July holiday.

As of Monday morning, officials have not reported any injuries or deaths related to the fire.

"We know fireworks and the Fourth of July go together like campfires and s’mores, but they can still have dangerous consequences - especially when things go wrong," the sheriff's office wrote.

