Human remains found in Mississippi River in central Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities say they've recovered human remains from the Mississippi River in central Minneapolis.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Department says water patrol deputies were called to the river near the Xcel Energy Water Power Park on Sunday evening. There they found Minneapolis police officers who had recovered the remains from the river.

The remains were taken to the county medical examiner's office. Detectives from both the sheriff's department and police department are investigating.

This is the fourth discovery of partial human remains in Minneapolis in recent weeks. Two previous discoveries were made in northeast Minneapolis, and a third was made near the river in the Seward neighborhood southeast of downtown.

The three sets of human remains found previously were confirmed to belong to 36-year-old Adam Johnson of Minneapolis. According to KARE 11 reporter Lou Raguse, investigators have contacted Johnson's family and said they are working to determine if the latest remains are his.