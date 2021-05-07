Human remains found in Mississippi River in central Minneapolis

This is the fourth discovery of partial human remains in Minneapolis in recent weeks.

MINNEAPOLIS — For the fourth time in the last three weeks -- dismembered body parts have been discovered in Minneapolis.

Sunday night at about 8:40, someone along a trail near the Xcel Energy Water Power Park noticed human remains in a stream of water coming from the Mississippi River, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

The family of Adam Richard Johnson, 36, said they were informed by authorities that the Hennepin County Medical Examiner is confirming whether the the latest remains belong to Johnson. There is no evidence so far of a second victim.

Body parts belonging to Johnson were first found in northeast Minneapolis in two separate locations on June 17.

Then, early in the morning on June 22, someone discovered Johnson's head placed on a park bench near West River Parkway and Franklin Avenue.

That location is about three miles from the initial sites.

Minneapolis police have offered very few details about the case.