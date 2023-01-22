Hundreds gather for "March for Life" rally outside Minnesota State Capitol

Abortion rights in Minnesota are already protected under a 1995 state Supreme Court ruling.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A moment of prayer began as hundreds of anti-abortion advocates marched around the Minnesota Capitol, coming together on the 50th annniversary of Roe v. .Wade.

"It's important to be here to show that there is an alternative to an abortion," said Alisan Engle, who attended the march.

Roe v. Wade established a national right to abortion that the Supreme Court rolled back in June.

"Just seven months ago, the U.S. Supreme Court redeemed itself, overturning that heinous decision," said Cathy Blaeser, with Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life.

"The landscape for abortion rights and access in the US has really become an extreme patchwork and the upper Midwest is a really good example of that," said Megan Peterson, with Gender Justice.

Peterson said following the court's decision - access to care has never been more vital.

"We are fortunate here in MN that our laws actually do align with Minnesotan's values and their beliefs," she said.

Senator Amy Klobuchar also issued a statment online saying:

"Fifty years ago, Roe v. Wade was decided. Women had the right to make their own health care decisions. And now they don't. My daughter now has less rights than her mom or grandma did. I'm not giving up."

But as Democratic state leaders work to codify abortion rights into state law - both sides say their work continues.

"I think abortion hurts women, it's takes advantage of women and I think we should put our resources into life," said Engle.

"We are now in this new environment looking to make sure all our laws and state statutes match that Supreme Court decision and match Minnesotans beliefs and values on abortion and remove old abortion restrictions off the books, once and for all," said Peterson.

Last week, the Minnesota House passed a fast track bill to codify abortion rights into state statues by a vote of 69-65.

The bill titled “Protect Reproductive Options Act,” will now head to the state Senate.

