Hundreds gather for unveiling of Prince mural in downtown Minneapolis

Fans out at the unveiling of Prince's new mural in downtown Minneapolis Thursday evening described him as a global icon and a Minnesota treasure.

MINNEAPOLIS — It was a day seven years in the making, honoring the life and legacy of Prince.

"It just captured him very beautifully I think," said lifelong Prince fan Delsita Day.

"He was true to Minnesota; he could've went anywhere across the globe, went anywhere across the country and he chose here," said Quinn Villagomez who hosts a Prince-themed fashion show each year.

The unveiling of the 100-foot-tall mural at the corner of first avenue and eighth street in downtown Minneapolis will forever remain.

"Everything I know about Prince is in the piece right there," said Day.

For many who've paid visits to Paisley Park, the mural offers a sense of nostalgia.

"It's childhood memories... I kind of grew up out there, my dad did the landscaping out there," said Alicia Norton, who's father owns Dappens Landscaping.

Others identified with the embodied spirit of the artistic piece.

"He is someone who let me know it's okay to be yourself," said Villagomez.

"I love his music and just the messages that he sent and what he means to people, especially Minnesota. I envy him for that," said Hailie Norton.

For the next 30 years the mural will be maintained by the Downtown Council.

Organizers raised $25,000 through sponsors to secure the location and bring the piece to life.

Part of First Avenue was also recently given a commemorative renaming of "Prince Rogers Nelson Way."

