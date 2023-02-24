Hundreds march across Lowry Ave. bridge in solidarity with Ukraine one year later

Supporters sang the Ukrainian National Anthem and lit candles to remember those lost since the war began.

MINNEAPOLIS — It was an emotional Friday night for people gathered on the Lowry Ave. bridge to mark the one year anniversary of the war in Ukraine.

Hundreds of people braved the cold to stand in solidarity, while also voicing the need for more support for those directly impacted by the war a year later.

Leaders with Rebuild Ukraine, an organization that’s raised more than a half a million dollars over the last year to support relief efforts, said the purpose behind Friday night's vigil was just as deep as the pain and suffering Ukrainians near and far are experiencing.

"Supporting Ukraine today and the valor and courage of its soldiers, is supporting freedom and democracy in the whole world and I think those whose hearts are thirsty for justice and those who care about democracy need also to care about what’s happening in Ukraine," said Paul Gavrilyuk, founder and president of Rebuild Ukraine.

"It's been 365 of heartbreak, but a year later there’s no uncertainty and we are certain that Ukraine will win, we are certain and we admire Ukrainians and Ukrainian bravery," said Daria Herasymova, a Ukrainian-American.

"Even though its been a year and sometimes the news fades to the back pages, it’s still an ongoing war, there’s people dying everyday, there’s people that need help, and this is a big worldwide issue too because they’re fighting for democracy and freedom," said Drew Seibert, a Minnesotan standing with Ukraine.

Governor Tim Walz signed a proclamation declaring February 24th, 'Solidarity with Ukraine Day' in Minnesota.

The Ukrainian American Community Center will host a '365 Days of Defending Freedom' event on Saturday, February 25th from 5:30pm - 73:30pm.

