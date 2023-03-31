Hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans expected to renew their Medicaid

The medical assistance renewal process is scheduled to take Minnesota up to 15 months.

MINNEAPOLIS — On Friday, Governor Tim Walz signed a bill that will provide resources to help Minnesotans keep their health insurance.

Federal funds to help keep people on their health insurance plans during the pandemic are set to run out this week. Those insured by Medicaid haven't had to renew their plans since COVID-19 appeared.

“We want everyone who qualifies to keep Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare so they can continue receiving uninterrupted health care,” said Walz. “These resources will help us reach people so Minnesotans across the state can stay covered.”

The Minnesota Department of Human Services reports 1.5 million Minnesotans are on Medicaid. The state says it will begin sending letters to Minnesotans who need to renew their medical assistance in the next month or two.

"Not everyone is going to have to enroll at once. Just because this date is hitting doesn't mean everyone on Medicaid is going to be subject to potentially losing coverage," DHS director of Medicaid, Dr. Nathan Chomilo, said.

He says that the funding from the bill Walz signed on Friday will go towards the process of renewing Minnesotans' health benefit plans. He added that administrators have a certain set of federal standards to meet, and were given 15 months to complete the task.

"It is going to vary by state. If you have folks in different states talking about their coverage, it will likely look different than Minnesota," Dr. Chomilo said.

The bill also provides $36 million to help county and tribal processing agencies process the health care renewals.

More information on the renewal process can be found here: Overview / Minnesota Department of Human Services (mn.gov).

