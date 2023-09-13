Hundreds without power in western metro

According to Xcel Energy, more than 600 people across Plymouth, Minnetonka, Golden Valley, St. Louis Park, New Hope and Maple Grove lost power at around 7:30 p.m.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Hundreds of people in the western metro are without power due to an unexplained outage Wednesday night.

According to Xcel Energy, more than 600 people across Plymouth, Minnetonka, Golden Valley, St. Louis Park, New Hope and Maple Grove lost power at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. It's unclear what caused the outage, but crews are working to restore power.

Officials with Xcel say the outage could last until around 9:15 p.m.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

