Hunters and trappers blow past Wisconsin's wolf kill target

MADISON, Wis. — Hunters and trappers have blown past Wisconsin's wolf kill target, forcing an early end to the hunting season and angering animal rights activists and conservationists.

The Department of Natural Resources opened a season Monday that was supposed to run through Sunday, with a kill target of 119 animals. It became clear Tuesday that hunters and trappers were on pace to exceed the limit, so the agency moved up the season's end to 3 p.m. Wednesday.