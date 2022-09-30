x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

KARE 11 teams up with the American Red Cross for Hurricane Ian relief

Donations will be collected for the Red Cross to help those affected by Hurricane Ian's devastation in the southeastern United States.

More Videos

MINNEAPOLIS — Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction as it made landfall in southwest Florida on Wednesday. Some of the hardest-hit communities are in Lee County, including Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach, Cape Coral, and Sanibel. The storm later made a second landfall in South Carolina on Friday

Southwest Florida is a popular retirement and tourism destination for many families from the Upper Midwest, and the region also serves as the spring training home of the Minnesota Twins.

KARE 11 is teaming up with the American Red Cross to help collect donations for hurricane relief in the aftermath of Ian's destruction. Financial donations collected through the American Red Cross will be earmarked for hurricane relief efforts.

Click this link to donate, or scan the QR code below.

Credit: KARE

PHOTOS: Destruction in Florida after Hurricane Ian

1 / 25
AP
Jake Moses, 19, left, and Heather Jones, 18, of Fort Myers, explore a section of destroyed businesses at Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Sep 29, 2022, following Hurricane Ian. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out