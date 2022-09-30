KARE 11 teams up with the American Red Cross for Hurricane Ian relief

Donations will be collected for the Red Cross to help those affected by Hurricane Ian's devastation in the southeastern United States.

MINNEAPOLIS — Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction as it made landfall in southwest Florida on Wednesday. Some of the hardest-hit communities are in Lee County, including Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach, Cape Coral, and Sanibel. The storm later made a second landfall in South Carolina on Friday

Southwest Florida is a popular retirement and tourism destination for many families from the Upper Midwest, and the region also serves as the spring training home of the Minnesota Twins.

KARE 11 is teaming up with the American Red Cross to help collect donations for hurricane relief in the aftermath of Ian's destruction. Financial donations collected through the American Red Cross will be earmarked for hurricane relief efforts.

