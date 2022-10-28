Hy-Vee is testing out its new ‘Scan and Go’ app at these Minnesotan stores

The app will let users pay for items they want directly on their phones after scanning the items barcodes in the store.

MINNESOTA, USA — National grocer Hy-Vee has selected Minnesota as one of eight states to test its new technology, which could let users skip long lines at the store.

The app will let users pay for items they want directly on their phones after scanning the items barcodes. Shoppers will still have to stop by the mobile checkout kiosk, but Hy-Vee said those stops, which will be at the front of the store, won’t take much time.

“Hy-Vee Scan & Go is our NEW mobile checkout technology, offering a quick and convenient way to shop and pay for your groceries,” said Hy-Vee in a statement.

Shoppers will have to ensure they have the proper app installed because Scan and Go will only be available on the new Hy-Vee Scan and Go app.

The Minnesotan Hy-Vee locations piloting the new app are:

Austin - 1307 18th Ave NW

Cottage Grove - 7280 E Point Douglas Rd S

Eagan - 1500 Central Park Commons Drive

Lakeville - 16150 Pilot Knob Road

Mankato - 2010 Adams Street

Rochester #1 - 500 Crossroads Drive SW

Rochester #2 - 500 37th Street NW

Rochester #3 - 1315 6th Street NW

Rochester #4 - 4221 W Circle Drive NW

Savage - 6150 Egan Dr.

Shakopee - 1451 Adams Street South

The other states testing Hy-Vee’s new app are: Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Click here to see more information on Hy-Vee's pilot program.

