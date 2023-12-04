HyLife Foods pork facility in Windom sold, workers to be let go

The facility employed over 1,000 workers in the small town.

WINDOM, Minn — Editor's Note: The above video first aired on April 12, 2023.

HyLife Foods, a Canada-based pork producer has sold its Windom facility, which will result in over 1,000 job losses for the town of just over 5,000.

In a news release, the company said it found a buyer for the facility and has ceased all operations as of Friday.

"Despite significant efforts to avoid this outcome, we are told that the buyer does not intend to retain employees at the Windom plant," said the company in a statement.

The sale of the property and gutting of its staff comes after HyLife sent a warning to employees saying potential layoffs could start in April if a buyer wasn't found.

HyLife was the top employer in the area, said Windom City Administrator Steve Nasby.

"I hope they can find a buyer," he told KARE 11 back in April.

HyLife employees were not represented by a union.

HyLife acquired the property from Glen Taylor's Taylor Corporation in 2020.

