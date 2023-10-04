Select I-394 ramps in downtown Minneapolis closed through June

The project will redesign the Washington Avenue and 3rd Avenue North intersection, add a left turn lane to Washington Avenue from the highway and rebuild the ramps.

MINNEAPOLIS — Drivers using Interstate 394 to travel in and out of downtown Minneapolis near Target Field will have to modify their routes for the next few months.

Effective Monday, April 10, the I-394 ramps to and from Washington Avenue will remain closed through late June.

Motorists traveling eastbound on I-394 to downtown should use the following detour:

4th Street North ramp to 2nd Avenue North to Washington Avenue

Those trying to leave downtown Minneapolis to get on I-394 westbound should use this detour:

Washington Avenue to 1st Avenue to 7th Street to Twins Way

A portion of 3rd Avenue North between Washington Avenue and the C parking ramp will also close. Drivers should use the detour from Washington Ave. to 5th Avenue North to 5th Street North.

According to MnDOT, the construction project will redesign the intersection at Washington Avenue and N. 3rd Avenue in Minneapolis, add a left turn lane to Washington Avenue from I-394, and rebuild the ramps to and from I-394.

"The intersection has a history of safety issues for pedestrians, and motorists that turn left at this intersection from Washington Ave. onto I-394," according to the department.

