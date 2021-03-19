I-494 closed in Richfield due to 'traffic incident'

Both eastbound and westbound lanes have been closed between 12th Avenue South and I-35W.

RICHFIELD, Minn. — Interstate-494 is closed in both directions in Richfield due to a "traffic incident," according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes have been closed between 12th Avenue South and I-35W.

The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed it is assisting law enforcement with the incident by closing nearby ramps, but didn't provide any information as to what the incident may be.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.