'I don't wish this pain on nobody': Mother of 15-year-old student shot, killed outside school speaks at vigil

Amid grief and pain, a family and a community are now left trying to find a way to heal in the wake of another young life taken too soon.

RICHFIELD, Minn. — Dozens of people gathered Wednesday night to pray and remember the life of 15-year-old Jahmari Rice.

"We call on you right now, God, for peace, in the midst of this storm, oh, God," prayed a family supporter.

Those prayers for peace offered a sense of comfort for those who knew and loved Rice, who gathered outside the South Education Center where he was gunned down Tuesday afternoon.

"I'm confused, I'm hurt and I don't wish this pain on nobody," said Rice's mother, Shyrese James.

James is now left with the unimaginable task of trying to come to terms with her son's death. She says Jahmari was a star in her eyes.

"A straight-A student, a star quarterback; Jahmari tried to make wrong right, he never wanted to see anybody hurt, he always tried to help. I watched my son give the shoes off of his feet to this baby downtown," said a tearful James.

Jahmari is also the son of Twin Cities activist Cortez Rice who is currently in jail.

"I wish that my son's father was here with me to deal with this," said James.

For Shyrese, it's a loss that cuts even deeper knowing this is the second child her family will now have to bury.

"Ten years ago, my son was killed. He was 3 years old," said James' sister, Marsha Mayes.

"My baby being gone and my nephew's killer still running out here...my family don't know which way to go," said James.

"God, help us in the name of Jesus, I pray. Amen," prayed a family supporter.

Funeral arrangements for Rice are currently in the works, but a date has not been set.

