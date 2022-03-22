Retro rap coming to downtown St. Paul this summer

Bust out your Addidas! "I Love the 90s" tour stop will be rocking CHS Field in June.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Grab your gold rope chain, Addidas tracksuit and Kangol bucket hat because the "I Love the 90s Tour" is coming to town this summer.

A legendary lineup will rock CHS Field in St. Paul on Friday, June 3!

Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Color Me Badd, Tone Loc, Young MC and other acts are teaming up for a national tour in 2022, so get ready to "reminisce about the trend-setting decade with some of the most iconic, indelible names in rap, hip hop and R&B."

Stop, collaborate and listen: The I Love the 90's Tour is coming to CHS Field on Friday, June 3!



Let’s kick it with legendary artists Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, and more!



Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 A.M. Learn more here: https://t.co/FXnnf4q50c pic.twitter.com/syA8NWabre — St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) March 22, 2022

If you can't make the June concert at the St. Paul Saints ballpark, the tour makes a stop in Moorhead at the Bluestem Amphitheater on May 22.

The lineup for that concert might include other famous acts because the tour features performances by a "revolving line-up of iconic '90s artists including Vanilla Ice, All 4 One, Color Me Badd, Coolio, Tone Loc, Rob Base, Young MC, Sir Mix A Lot, Treach of Naughty by Nature, and Tag Team."

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Watch more local news: