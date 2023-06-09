'I thought we would've danced a little more in the rain': Minnesota man shares Burning Man escape

After flooding stranded festivalgoers for several days, about 72,000 attendees have finally made it back home.

By now 72,000 attendees of Burning Man have made it back home, though their tents and clothes might still be covered in mud from the massive rain that fell over the weekend.

Minnesota native, Jeff Rada has been to three Burning Man festivals. This one was the most memorable.

"I was actually disappointed folks weren't throwing more parties in their camp," Jeff Rada said. "That's the thing about Burning Man. We party till the sunrise. We dance the night away."

Images went viral on social media showing the muddy mess. Festivalgoers took it in stride. The CEO of Burning Man said on Sunday that the situation at the venue in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert was under control and far from alarming.

"Halfway through, I realized for one thing to be an equal and opposite has to exist. So, for us to enjoy all these fun burns, we need to have some crazy ones sometimes. So, I said, 'Screw it I got to embrace it.'" Rada said.

Even after getting his boots stolen, Rada kept that optimism going all weekend long. He says the best part is getting to be around the people and take in the art. He was at parties with Diplo and Paris Hilton. Rada says he was bummed he couldn't ride his bike in the desert to see the entire festival.

He finally could drive out on Tuesday, saying it took him 4 hours to get out of the desert. Rada got home after a 16-hour travel day.

All in all, the "burner" says it was a muddy and memorable experience that he would never take away.

