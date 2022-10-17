Ice Castles returns to the Twin Cities in early 2023

The award-winning frozen attraction will reopen in New Brighton from mid-January through March 2023.

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — The award-winning attraction Ice Castles is set to return to the Twin Cities for its eighth winter.

The frozen wonderland, located at Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton, features various slides, tunnels, crawl spaces and sculptures all made entirely from ice, according to a press release.

This year, new activities and experiences are set to debut at the attraction, including an ice bar for adults, a light walk and new winter characters for guests to meet.

"Winter is such a magical time of year," said Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird, "We're honored to be returning to beautiful Long Lake Regional Park and have some fun new discoveries and surprises in store for guests of all ages."

We are ready to start building something COOL. Here's a behind-the-scenes look at how we create magic each winter. Ice Castles will be announcing locations soon! Make sure to follow us for details. pic.twitter.com/slfkR1zEOH — Ice Castles (@IceCastles) October 5, 2022

Beginning around November, at least 20 ice artisans work to build the Ice Castles experience by hand, and embed the ice in color-changing LED lights. The attraction has four other locations, including in Utah, New Hampshire, Wisconsin and New York.

Ice Castles typically opens in January and closes in early March. Tickets will be available on Nov. 28 on the attraction's website.

Watch more local news: