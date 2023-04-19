Ice out declared on Lake Minnetonka

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and Freshwater declared ice out for the lake on April 19, at 8:35 a.m.

HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. — Pack up the life vests and get your cruisin' music ready - it's officially boating season.

After a very, very long and snowy winter, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and Freshwater Society declared official ice out for Lake Minnetonka on April 19, 2023 at 8:35 a.m.

The HSCO Water Patrol unit was able to safely pilot a boat through all of Lake Minnetonka's channels and 37 bays without running into any ice obstruction Wednesday morning.

“We are all extra eager for warm weather this spring and now that we’ve gotten a taste of that much-missed summer heat, we know everyone is ready to get outside,” Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt said in a statement. “As you prepare to enjoy the beautiful lakes and sunshine we want to remind everyone to be safe and responsible near the water."

HCSO, in partnership with Freshwater, declared Ice Out for Lake Minnetonka on April 19th, 2023 at 8:35 a.m. Happy boating! pic.twitter.com/WPycv9uMaC — Hennepin Sheriff (@HennepinSheriff) April 19, 2023

And though we don't have the best boating weather just yet, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol shared tips for boaters eager to hit the water in the coming days and weeks:

Be extra vigilant while operating a boat: There are many navigational buoys on Lake Minnetonka that are not in place yet.

Always wear a life jacket: Water temperatures are still very cold on all bodies of water. If you fall in, hypothermia can set in quickly in these conditions.

Tell someone where you are and where you plan to go: When boating or spending time near water, make sure a family member or friend knows your whereabouts and when you plan to return.

Always supervise children: Parents and caregivers are urged to keep a close eye on children when they are in a boat or simply near the water.

