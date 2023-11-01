Icy roads cause issues Wednesday morning

Metro Transit has resumed bus service after suspending multiple routes due to icy early morning conditions.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — Slick ice on the roads from overnight freezing rain caused drivers plenty of headaches on Wednesday morning.

Traffic accidents popped up across the metro as drivers tried to make their icy way to their morning destinations. According to Minnesota State Patrol, there have been 120 crashes, 116 vehicle spinouts and 19 jackknifes since late Tuesday night.

One crash that slowed drivers was a closure on Highway 7 westbound near Shorewood. A jackknifed semi-trailer kept crews busy for most of the morning, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

Metro Transit announced earlier in the morning that due to the unsafe conditions on the roads bus service would be temporarily suspended. Red Line, Orange Line, A Line, C Line and D Line services resumed as of 8 a.m., according to an update from Metro Transit. Northstar and light rail service are both currently running.

Metro Mobility and Transit Link service are set to resume at 9 a.m.

Hundreds of schools also delayed or canceled classes Wednesday. To see if your child's school district is affected by the weather Wednesday morning, you can check our list of closings and delays here.

