In letter to President Biden, Walz, Flanagan say Minnesota will welcome Afghan refugees

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan say they will work with the Biden administration to welcome families seeking safety.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The above video aired Aug. 17, 2021

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said Minnesota will welcome Afghan families seeking refuge after their government was overtaken by the Taliban last week.

Gov. Walz and Lt. Gov. Flanagan wrote a letter to President Joe Biden saying, "Minnesotans believe in treating all people with respect," as well as having a "strong tradition of welcoming those who seek refuge and supporting them to rebuild their lives and become part of the communities."

According to the Associated Press, up to 15,000 Americans remain in Afghanistan after the Taliban took full control of the nation last weekend. On Thursday, Biden maintained his stance that as long there are Americans are in Afghanistan, he would keep resources there to help them evacuate.

As for Afghans evacuating the country, Walz and Flanagan say they will work with the Biden administration to welcome families seeking safety.

The full letter reads:

Dear President Biden:

Like people across the globe, Minnesotans have watched the events unfolding in Afghanistan with grief and sadness. Minnesotans believe in treating all people with respect and dignity, and we have a strong tradition of welcoming those who seek refuge and supporting them to rebuild their lives and become part of our communities. Minnesota is eager to uphold that tradition by welcoming families and children and providing the stable foundation they need to rebuild their lives, achieve their highest potential, and contribute to our state.

You may already be aware that in the past Minnesota has stepped forward to help those who are fleeing desperate situations and need a safe place to call home. New Minnesotans strengthen our communities and contribute to the social fabric of our state. They are our neighbors.

We stand ready to work with you and your administration to welcome families as this effort to provide safety and refuge continues.

Sincerely,

Tim Walz

Governor

Peggy Flanagan

Lt. Governor

cc: Anthony Blinken, Secretary, U.S. Department of State