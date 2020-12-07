Individual hospitalized after officer-involved shooting

Police say a responding officer fired his weapon at the individual after the person exited a residence with a firearm, and didn't follow police commands.

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — Robbinsdale Police Department says an individual has been hospitalized after being fired upon by one of their officers near the 3300 block of France Avenue North.

Police initially arrived outside the person's residence on reports of a suicidal individual inside with a gun, according to a police statement.

Officers were initially met by the reporting party outside of the home, and say they made repeated attempts to contact the person.

Police say the individual "unexpectedly" came outside of his home with a firearm in hand and began approaching officers.

After officers say they gave the individual repeated commands to stop, one of the officers opened fire, striking the individual, police said.

The individual has since been taken to North Memorial Medical Center.