Infant dies at Otter Tail County resort

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — Otter Tail County Sheriff's investigators are looking into the death of a 4-month-old baby at a resort early Wednesday.

Dispatchers got a 911 call about 3 a.m. Wednesday about a child who was unconscious and not breathing. Family members were trying to revive the infant, authorities said.

First responders arrived and continued CPR, but the baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death of the infant appears to be accidental but Ottertail County deputies will conduct an investigation. An autopsy is being performed by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Anoka.

The baby and family are from another state and are vacationing in Otter Tail County, The sheriff's office said. The news release did not mention the name or location of the resort.