x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Sartell police: Baby boy dies after apartment fire

A child under the age of one was pronounced dead at a local hospital following the fire Thursday.
Credit: Volodymyr - stock.adobe.com
Stock image

SARTELL, Minn. — Police said an infant has died following a fire in Sartell on Thursday evening.

In a social media post, Sartell police said the fire was reported around 8 p.m. Thursday at an apartment building on the 300 block of 11th Avenue East. Firefighters responding to the scene found a male child under the age of one inside the apartment who was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is currently unclear, and police said the situation remains an active investigation.

Related Articles

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

More Videos

In Other News

KARE 11 News Now - Jan. 20, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out