Sartell police: Baby boy dies after apartment fire

SARTELL, Minn. — Police said an infant has died following a fire in Sartell on Thursday evening.
In a social media post, Sartell police said the fire was reported around 8 p.m. Thursday at an apartment building on the 300 block of 11th Avenue East. Firefighters responding to the scene found a male child under the age of one inside the apartment who was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The cause of the fire is currently unclear, and police said the situation remains an active investigation.
