Injured eagle attacks woman at Lake Superior resort

The Cascade Lodge and Restaurant posted several photos and videos of the bald eagle on their Facebook page.

LUTSEN, Minn. — A bald eagle caused quite the stir at a North Shore resort Thursday afternoon, attacking a woman and evading capture by wildlife experts.

The Cascade Lodge and Restaurant in Lutsen posted about the injured, juvenile bald eagle on their Facebook page around 1 p.m. State Troopers had tried to help the eagle, who in one photo is seen perched on the back of a squad car.

At one point, the eagle settled on top of the Cook County Sheriff's truck. The truck started driving, but the eagle didn't move.

According to another post from Cascade Lodge, the eagle eventually attacked a woman. The restaurant's kitchen manager, Bernie, used his chef's coat to pull the bird off her. The coat was torn to shreds.

Cascade Lodge and Restaurant says specialists with the Raptor Center spent hours looking for the injured animal, but were unable to find it.

