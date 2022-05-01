Inmate dead after being found unresponsive in Anoka County Jail

“This is a tragic situation in which we anxiously await the results of the investigation and the report from the medical examiner," Sheriff James Stuart said.

ANOKA, Minn. — An inmate at the Anoka County Jail was pronounced dead after deputies found him unresponsive in his cell, officials say.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, on April 28 at about 1 a.m., deputies found a male inmate unresponsive in his cell. EMS assistance was requested, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving measures were performed.

“This is a tragic situation in which we anxiously await the results of the investigation and the report from the medical examiner," Sheriff James Stuart said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family during this difficult time.”

Officials did not release any further information about the inmate's death or his identity.

Further information will be provided by the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, which is also leading the investigation, along with the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

