Inmate dies in Polk County Jail

An inmate at the western Wisconsin jail was found unconscious and not breathing in his cell.
BALSAM LAKE, Wis. — Authorities say an inmate at the Polk County Jail died early Sunday morning.

The inmate at the western Wisconsin jail was found unconscious and not breathing in his cell around 1 a.m., according to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency medical staff attempted life saving measures but the inmate was pronounced dead.

The identity of the inmate has not been released.

Accordng to the release, the incident remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff's Office and the Polk County Medical Examiner's Office. 

