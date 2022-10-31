Inmate dies in Polk County Jail

An inmate at the western Wisconsin jail was found unconscious and not breathing in his cell.

BALSAM LAKE, Wis. — Authorities say an inmate at the Polk County Jail died early Sunday morning.

The inmate at the western Wisconsin jail was found unconscious and not breathing in his cell around 1 a.m., according to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency medical staff attempted life saving measures but the inmate was pronounced dead.

The identity of the inmate has not been released.