x
Inmate killed in Lino Lake correctional facility identified

According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC), 63-year-old Steven Paul Patchen was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday, Oct. 5.
Credit: KARE 11

According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC), 63-year-old Steven Paul Patchen was found unresponsive in his cell at the Lino Lakes correctional facility on Thursday, Oct. 5. Officials say life-saving measures were administered, but Patchen was pronounced dead about at hour after he was found.

Last week, officials said they were investigating the death as a suspected homicide. A 42-year-old man, who is serving a life sentence at the facility for first-degree murder, is the lone suspect, according to the DOC. The suspect is currently in administrative segregation at the facility.

A spokesperson for the DOC said the circumstances surrounding the suspected homicide remain under investigation.

