Inmate killed in Lino Lake correctional facility identified

LINO LAKES, Minn. — Officials have identified the inmate killed inside a correctional facility in Lino Lakes last week.
According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC), 63-year-old Steven Paul Patchen was found unresponsive in his cell at the Lino Lakes correctional facility on Thursday, Oct. 5. Officials say life-saving measures were administered, but Patchen was pronounced dead about at hour after he was found.
Last week, officials said they were investigating the death as a suspected homicide. A 42-year-old man, who is serving a life sentence at the facility for first-degree murder, is the lone suspect, according to the DOC. The suspect is currently in administrative segregation at the facility.
A spokesperson for the DOC said the circumstances surrounding the suspected homicide remain under investigation.
MORE NEWS: Lino Lakes prison on 'modified' lockdown after inmate's death; officials cite power outage
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.