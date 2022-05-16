Invasive zebra mussels found in Wright County lake

After detecting zebra mussels in Lake Pulaski, the DNR is reminding boaters and anglers to properly clean equipment and be on the lookout for invasive species.

BUFFALO, Minn. — As lake season gets underway, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources asks that beachgoers, boaters and anglers be on the lookout for invasive zebra mussels.

A live adult zebra mussel was recently found in Lake Pulaski in Buffalo, Minnesota. According to the DNR, zebra mussels are problematic because they can damage and impact the efficiency of boats, cut the feet of swimmers and pets, create costly problems if they clog water intakes, reduce available food to larval fish and other animals and kill native mussels.

Not sure if you've spotted a zebra mussel? Look for a D-shaped shell that's about one-quarter inch to one-half inches long – adult zebra mussels are about the length of a fingernail. The shells typically have alternating yellow and brown colored stripes.

Boat and lake property owners should check their boats, trailers, docks, boat lifts and other water equipment when installing and removing items every year.

Even if zebra mussels haven't been detected at your go-to lake, Minnesota law requires boaters and anglers do the following:

Clean watercraft and trailers of aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species

Drain all water by removing drain plugs and keeping them out during transport

Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash

Other invasive aquatic species include several varieties of carp, rusty crayfish and white perch. Click here to read more about Minnesota's invasive species.

If you detect an invasive species, contact a local DNR aquatic invasive species specialist.

Watch more local news: