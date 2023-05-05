Inver Grove Heights police officer dies unexpectedly, visitation scheduled this weekend

He was also a team lead on the department's SWAT Team, but besides his work, coworkers say his upbeat personality is what they will miss most.



"He could light up an entire room with his smile,” Officer Trent Anderson said. "He's irreplaceable. I mean, there's no way to replace him."



Anderson says Bidon was a close friend to many in the department, a husband and father of three girls, who was involved in his church and loved to play hockey.



"I mean, he played the Minnesota way. He would certainly get under the skin of the other players he was playing sometimes. Would certainly earn some minutes in the penalty box,” Anderson laughs.



Coworkers say Bidon received several awards and accommodations over the years, including the department's lifesaving award when he convinced a suicidal community member to not take his own life.



Bidon was also an Army vet, serving five years, including a 14-month tour in Iraq.



Friends say he was the last person they would expect to collapse and stop breathing.



Sgt. Erik Howe was working last Friday night when the 911 call came in.



He says Bidon was at home working in his garage when he suddenly collapsed.



"We still don't know. The doctors don't know. He was a very in shape guy, ate healthy, it doesn't make sense,” Howe says.