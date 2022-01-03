Investigation complete into alleged racist behavior at New Prague H.S.

Superintendent Tim Dittberner says complaints of racist acts made by Robbinsdale Cooper athletes and coaches could not be substantiated.

NEW PRAGUE, Minn. — An investigation into alleged acts of racism by New Prague basketball fans found those complaints could not be substantiated, according to a report sent out by the superintendent of schools Monday.

The message sent out to New Prague students, family and staff by Superintendent Tim Dittberner detailed the findings of the investigation, which followed allegations made by student athletes, coaches and fans of the Robbinsdale Cooper girls varsity basketball team. Social media posts accused New Prague fans, both student and adult, of making monkey noises both during and after the contest.

Dittberner said those conducting the investigation spoke with approximately twenty individuals who were present during the game, including New Prague students, district parents, and district employees. The superintendent reports that none of those interviewed reported hearing monkey noises. One individual from the Robbinsdale School District was also interviewed.

Among the findings of the investigation:

While a repeated, low-pitched noise is audible for approximately 10 seconds on video of the game, the source of the noise could not be determined.

The identity of the individual who made the noise could not be determined, although it appears to be made by only one person.

Allegations that a New Prague fan yelled out “monkey” while a player from the opposing team was shooting a free throw was not substantiated. Investigators say the word yelled out during this particular free throw was “Nike”, the name of the play called by the New Prague coach that was supposed to be run following the free throw.

On the night of the game, no one - including coaches, fans, and players from the opposing team and the game officials - reported hearing monkey noises to the District. The report says district officials only learned of the allegations through a social media post made after the game had ended.

The findings of the New Prague investigation stand in stark contrast to the Robbinsdale school district's findings about the incident.

"We believe our Cooper student-athletes and coaches and the first-person statements they’ve made regarding the incident," read a statement released by the superintendent and cabinet of Robbinsdale Area Schools last month. "As a district, Robbinsdale Area Schools, in partnership with Cooper High School, assert this incident occurred as described. This incident has caused trauma to the Cooper High School girls basketball team and the school community as a whole."

While today's New Prague report does not substantiate the allegations, Superintendent Dittberner emphasizes the results "neither negate the lived experiences of Robbinsdale-Cooper student-athletes and staff, nor does it absolve New Prague Area Schools of its responsibility to create a culture that does not tolerate inappropriate behavior."

Dittberner added that the findings of the investigation do not take away from other incidents that have recently occurred at the high school. Similar allegations were made about comments made by New Prague players during a boys hockey game by their opponents from St. Louis Park. The district also fielded complaints about a group of New Prague students that reportedly made racist hand gestures while attending the state hockey tournament.

"Derogatory comments, including racial slurs, and racist conduct are unacceptable and will not be tolerated," Dittberger said in his statement, reiterating a three-point plan he laid out at a school board meeting in late February. It includes:

Creating a school climate task force to assess district needs that will provide an inclusive environment for all students.

Providing professional development and resources to staff to implement best practices to eliminate harmful behavior.

Working with student leaders to raise awareness about appropriate conduct, bullying, race and other issues.

The superintendent apologized for any harm caused to Robbinsdale Cooper student athletes, their families and communities.

