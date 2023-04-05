Investigators gather behind closed doors to tackle rising auto thefts

The Minnesota Commerce Fraud Bureau reports 16,000 cars were stolen last year across the state.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Auto theft investigators say the crime continues to rise. In fact, more than a million vehicles were stolen last year across the country, making it a multi-billion dollar industry.

In Minneapolis, the latest data from police show more than 700 vehicles were stolen this January alone. And if it continues at that pace, it could beat last year's numbers.

This week, more than 200 of those auto theft investigators gathered at a Bloomington hotel for the local chapter of the International Association of Auto Theft Investigators annual training. The conference offers new insights for law enforcement to better learn how to investigate these crimes and identify trends.

"There's never a time when auto theft isn't concerning," said Tony Ofstead, Minnesota's Commerce Fraud Bureau Director. The group investigates financial crimes in dozens of industries from real estate to pet insurance.

Ofstead calls the number of auto thefts "concerning".

"The traditional thoughts of auto thefts of kids taking cars and going for joy rides and leaving them places just isn't true anymore," said Ofstead. "What we're seeing in a markedly increased speed is the vehicles being stolen are being used for creating or generating additional crimes."

He says that more than 16,000 vehicles were stolen across the state last year and we're on pace this year to meet or beat that number, in part, because the latest trend makes it easier than ever.

"You literally can steal a car with a piece of paper and a pen," said Ofstead.

Called "VIN washing", thieves will create fake paperwork for a stolen vehicle in another state, eventually selling it and repeating the process.

"They can bring it to Minnesota, present those fraudulent documents and Minnesota will then generate a Minnesota title, thus making the vehicle a real vehicle," said Ofstead. "We're getting better and better at identifying the indicators of how this happens."

The victims not only can't get their car back, but insurance won't cover it either and that leaves an impact that goes far deeper.

"They may not be able to get to a medical appointment, they may not get their children to school, get groceries, or get themselves to work," said Ofstead.

The bureau has since created a campaign that reminds people about a critical step called Take Your Keys Always. Ofstead says 60% of stolen vehicles have keys left inside them.

"I don't know that it's necessarily about remembering as it is a matter of convenience or ease or just simply the belief, it's not going to happen to me," said Ofstead.

Besides always taking your keys with you, Ofstead also says to stash them somewhere more than 10 feet from the entryway and don't automatically hang them right by the door or throw them on the nearest counter just in case a criminal breaks in.

