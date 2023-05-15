Iowa officer clings to fleeing car in newly released body camera footage

Video shows the officer being tossed from the top of a car after he climbed onto the hood to keep a man from driving away from a traffic stop in 2021.

CARROLL, Iowa — Body camera footage shows the moment an Iowa police officer was flung from the roof of a moving car while trying to execute a traffic stop in 2021.

In video from the incident, an officer in Carroll, Iowa is heard telling one of the men in the car that there's a warrant out for his arrest during a traffic stop.

The driver started to drive away, at which point an officer drew his gun and stepped onto the roof of the car.

The video, which shows the incident from several vantage points, shows the car speeding up and driving away from the scene of the traffic stop. Another squad car chasing the suspect captured the moment the car hit a ditch and sent the officer flying to the ground.

According to the Iowa Capitol Dispatch, Officer Patrick McCarty broke his back in the incident.

Now viral video of the traffic stop became public last week when it was used as an exhibit during the sentencing hearing for 29-year-old Dennis James Guider Jr., who previously pleaded guilty to a felony charge of serious injury by vehicle, the Dispatch said.

Guider was sentenced to up to five years in prison.

During the hearing, Officer McCarty admitted during questioning by Guider's court-appointed attorney that he had not been trained to draw his gun and step in front of a vehicle to keep it from fleeing police, the Iowa Capitol Dispatch reported.

