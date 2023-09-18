Isanti County home damaged in possible explosion

Images from SKY 11 show damage to the roof of the home in Wyanette Township, and what appears to be a large hole in the side of the structure.

ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. — Emergency crews are on the scene of an incident that left a home in rural Isanti County badly damaged late Monday morning.

Images from SKY 11 show a section of roof blackened and what appears to be a large hole in the side of the Wyanett Township structure. Smoke could be seen billowing from the windows as fire crews inspected the damage and monitored the situation.

Princeton's fire chief told KARE 11's Kiya Edwards that a 911 call came in shortly after 9 a.m. reporting a house fire, but when crews arrived on scene they determined an explosion had occurred. A female resident of the home was located on the front lawn suffering from burns. She was transported to another location by ambulance and then believed to have been airlifted to a hospital.

The chief also shared that at least three of four cats inside the home were rescued.

Wyanett Township is located on Highway 95 between Princeton and Cambridge.

KARE 11 has a crew on scene and will provide additional details as they become available.

