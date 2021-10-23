5 injured in Isanti County home explosion

The five injured people were taken to area hospitals.

Five people were hurt in a Saturday morning home explosion in Isanti County.

The Isanti County Sheriff's Office said dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about the explosion at 5:31 a.m. The home was on Hilary Circle Northeast in Cambridge Township.

First responders found four adults outside the home. The sheriff's office said all of them were inside the home with the explosion happened. Another person, an adult man, was still inside the home's basement. Crews removed collapsed debris and rescued him.

All five adults were taken to area hospitals, but their injuries aren't thought to be life-threatening. Three of them are men and two are women.

The sheriff's office initially said one adult man was unaccounted for. He was later found to be alive and well, and was not in the house at the time of the explosion.

State fire marshals are working to find the cause of the explosion.

This is a developing story.