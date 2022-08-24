Pilot, teen daughter safe after engine trouble forces emergency landing

The pilot told officials he had just taken off from the Cambridge airport when the ultralight Cessna started having problems.

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. — Two people are safe after engine trouble brought down a small plane in Isanti County Tuesday night.

The Isanti County Sheriff's Office got information about a plane crash landing in a field outside Bradford Township just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night, according to information given to the media.

A helicopter from LifeLink was in the area and flew over the 400 block of 309th Avenue Northwest in Bradford to give real-time information about the plane crash to first responders. Crews on board told officers that the plane was upright and it looked like a man and a woman were getting out of the ultralight Cessna.

When deputies from Isanti County got to the area, they made contact with the pilot, a 40-year-old man from Anoka County.

The pilot told officers he had just left the Cambridge airport when the plane experienced engine problems. He said he tried to return to the airport when he lost power, forcing him to find an alternate landing zone, officials said.

Finding a corn field, the pilot said he decided to try to land there and was successful.

Officers said that neither the pilot nor his passenger, an 18-year-old from Anoka County that officials say they believe is the man's daughter, were injured in the crash.

The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office is working with the FAA and the NTSB to investigate this incident.

