Woman dies after crash near Zimmerman

Authorities identified the victim as Frances Morinville, 68, of Isanti.

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. — The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says a 68-year-old woman was killed Saturday evening after the vehicle she was driving in was hit broadside by another.

Authorities say the Isanti woman, identified as Frances Morinville, was driving at Sherburne County Road 4 and County Road 19 near Zimmerman when another driver ran a stop sign and crashed into her vehicle.

The sheriff's office says Morinville died at the scene.

The other driver involved, a 17-year-old from Elk River, was taken to the hospital, treated and released, according to the sheriff's office. Their 18-year-old passenger was also taken to the hospital and released.

Investigators say they do not believe that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Watch more local news: